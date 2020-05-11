Raymond Kaczorowski, 74, passed away, Wednesday, April 29 at Johns Hopkins. The son of the late Frank and Mildred (Plum) Kaczorowski. He is survived by his beloved wife Patricia (Bazil) Kaczorowski and son Christopher Kaczorowski. Ray graduated from Calvert Hall and attended St. Mary's Seminary in Roland Park. He retired from Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission after serving in the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserve. He is survived by his sister JoAnn Rasinski (Robert) of Baltimore and brother Bruce Kaczorowski (Gina) of Felton, Delaware, along with other extended family members. Ray requested that his body be donated to the Maryland State Anatomy Board and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Those desiring may make memorial donations to Advancement Office, St. Mary's Seminary and University, 5400 Roland Avenue, Baltimore Maryland 21210.



