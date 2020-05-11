Raymond Kaczorowski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond Kaczorowski, 74, passed away, Wednesday, April 29 at Johns Hopkins. The son of the late Frank and Mildred (Plum) Kaczorowski. He is survived by his beloved wife Patricia (Bazil) Kaczorowski and son Christopher Kaczorowski. Ray graduated from Calvert Hall and attended St. Mary's Seminary in Roland Park. He retired from Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Commission after serving in the United States Air Force and Air Force Reserve. He is survived by his sister JoAnn Rasinski (Robert) of Baltimore and brother Bruce Kaczorowski (Gina) of Felton, Delaware, along with other extended family members. Ray requested that his body be donated to the Maryland State Anatomy Board and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Those desiring may make memorial donations to Advancement Office, St. Mary's Seminary and University, 5400 Roland Avenue, Baltimore Maryland 21210.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved