Raymond L. Haber, Jr., age 46, of Westminster, MD, died on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Ray was born April 12, 1973, in Camp Lejeune, NC the son of Raymond L. Haber, Sr. and Kathleen Haber of Orrtanna, PA. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Betty Renee Haber (nee Wilson). In addition to his parents and wife he is survived by children Ashley Zell, Alice Haber, Austin Haber and Gavin Haber. He is also survived by his sister Debra Haber, Grandmother Betty Armstrong, father-in-law Robert Wilson, mother-in-law Kathleen Wilson and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. Ray was a graduate of South Carroll High School and Towson University. He co-owned Progressive Medical Laser with his best friend Gordon Learn. Ray enjoyed sailing, deer hunting and spending time with his family. He was serving as the Commodore of Bodkin Yacht Club at the time of his death. Ray spent all his free time on the Chesapeake Bay, sailing with his family on his Beneteau 423, BoonDoggle and enjoyed finding remote anchorages. Friends may call at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School) on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 12:30 PM-2:30 PM with a Prayer Service at 2:30 PM. A Memorial MASS will be held later in January, Private inurnment. Memorial contributions can be made to The Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403. Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 20, 2019