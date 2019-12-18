|
Raymond Lee Revis, age 82, of Sykesville, died Monday, December 16, 2019, in Sykesville. Born April 3, 1937 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Otis and Florence (Scarboro) Revis. He was the husband of 59 1/2 years of Darlene Elizabeth Revis. Raymond worked as a service troubleshooter for 23 years where he retired from the Cummins-Wagner Company. He was an active member at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church. He enjoyed putting together 1000 piece puzzles and wood working, as he built multiple doll houses over the years. He loved seafood and going to bull and oyster roasts and mostly loved eating crabs and spending time with his family. Surviving in addition to his wife Darlene are daughters and sons-in-law, Robin and Chris Litton and Beth and John Coffman; brother and sister-in-law, Walter, Sr. and Joan Revis; sister-in-law, Champe Davis; grandsons, Jacob Simpson and wife Sandra, Justin Simpson and wife Erica; and granddaughter, Katie Coffman; and great-grandchildren, Keira and Kamden Corcoran and Kuen Simpson. He was predeceased by his brother, Ted Revis. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville. A memorial service will be held on Friday, at 11am, at Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, 2205 Old Liberty Road, Eldersburg, MD 21784 following the graveside service on Friday, at 9:30am, at Moreland Memorial Park Cemetery, 1601 Taylor Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21234. Those desiring may send donations in Raymond's memory to Holy Spirit Lutheran Church.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 18, 2019