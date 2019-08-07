Raymond LeRoy Ferrier, 80, of Manchester, MD, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover, PA. Born on October 3, 1938 in Manchester, MD, he was the son of the late Grant William and Edna Rebecca Ferrier. He was the husband of 55 years to Bonnie L. Ferrier. Raymond was a graduate of Manchester High School where he played soccer, basketball, and baseball. He was in the United States Coast Guard and Reserves from 1961 to 1966. Years ago, he retired from Bell Atlantic where he worked as a splicing supervisor. Raymond was a member of St. Benjamin's Lutheran Church, and was also active in the Friends of The Village at Carroll Lutheran Village. His hobbies included woodworking, antiquing, and listening to 50's music. Surviving in addition to his wife is daughter: Jennifer Barnes and husband Alfred, grandchildren: Alfred and Evan Barnes, and a brother: James Ferrier. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday, August 9, at 11 am at St. Benjamin's Lutheran Church, 700 Kriders Cemetery Rd, Westminster, MD 21158, officiated by Rev. David S. Schafer. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to St. Benjamin's Lutheran Church, 700 Kriders Cemetery Rd, Westminster, MD 21158. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 7, 2019