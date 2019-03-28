Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond William Elliot Ball Sr.. View Sign

Raymond William Elliot Ball, Sr. 71, of Westminster, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at the Dove House. Born December 17, 1947 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Elliot Ball, the late Katherine Turrel Ball Hall and his step-father, the late Raymond Hall.He was the husband of the late Elizabeth Grosche Deitz Ball, his wife of 41 years. Raymond was a truck driver for many years. A fun loving guy, he enjoyed camping, cookouts and NASCAR.Surviving are his daughter Dawn Ball and granddaughters Jazmin and Jessica Thomas, with whom he lived. His sons Robert Ball and Raymond Ball Jr.(Barbara), daughters, Denise Sawyer(Bernie), Wanda Newton(Vince), Allison Lafean(Billy), 6 grandchildren, James Blaney, Jr.(Hillary), Stephanie Boggs(Michael), Christopher Lafean(Ashley), Benjamin Newton(Courtney), Victoria Sanders(Eric), Tifani Lafean and 9 great-grandchildren, Abigael, Kaylee, Mya, Evelyn, Kamden, Aiden, Konnor, Aurora, Natalie. His sisters in-law Mary Ball, Judith Grosche, Carol Puro (George), Jo-Ann Grosche, brothers in-law Karl Grosche, Fredrick Grosche (Sharon), Stephan Grosche. Along with nieces, nephews and cousins.Raymond was predeceased by his brother, Dennis Ball, a daughter, Donna Deitz, and his great granddaughter, Leah Lafean.The family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.

