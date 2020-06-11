Rebecca A. Farmer
Rebecca Ann Farmer, 76 of Mount Airy, MD transitioned to her eternal home on June 8, 2020 at the Dove House, Westminster, MD. She was born March 3, 1944 at home in Harrisville, MD. She was the daughter of the late Paul Albert Leroy and Marion Gertrude Fritz Brashear She was married for 53 years to Robert O. Farmer They had a daughter, Catherine Ann Ruback (Kenneth), Washington Grove, MD and a son Michael O. Famer (Brooke), Sharptown, MD. She had five grandchildren Morgan Pratt, Grace Ruback, and Sam, Brad and Leighton Farmer and three great-grandchildren Jaxson, Oliver and Ellie Pratt She is preceded in death by her brother Wayne Eugene Brashear and survived by her sister, Sandra Elaine Withers (Larry), Derwood, MD Family and friends may gather Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 AM, at the Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821A Green Valley Rd. Monrovia, MD 21770. (Face masks are required and social distancing must be observed) Inurnment will be private at a later date in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Monrovia, MD Memorial contributions can be made in Rebecca's name to the Bush Creek Church of the Brethren, 4821 Green Valley Rd. Monrovia, MD 21770 or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A.

Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Bush Creek Church of the Brethren
JUN
13
Service
11:00 AM
Bush Creek Church of the Brethren
