|
|
Rebecca (Becca) Ann Clark, only 20 years old, passed away in the early morning of February 3, 2020 at her home in Sykesville, MD. A viewing service is scheduled for Saturday, Feb 8, from 2-4 and 6-8 with a memorial service on Monday, Feb 10, at 10am. These services will be held at Burrier-Queens Funeral Home 1212 W. Old Liberty Road Winfield, Md 21784. In lieu of flowers there has been a Becca Clark Memorial Fund setup with The Burning Limb Foundation to help other young women with multiple chronic illnesses including Hypermobile Elders Danlos Syndrome (HEDS), Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS), Dysautonomia, and Central Nervous System Issues. If you would like to donate please go to https://burninglimb.networkforgood.com/projects/82275-our-alchemy-turns-your-donation-into-hope-for-many, then please Select under the Apply My Donation to "Becca Clark Memorial Fund". Becca was born in Baltimore Maryland and has lived in Carroll County since her birth. She has an older sister, Gabrielle (Gabi) Clark, who recently graduated from Towson University. She also leaves behind her loving mother, Theresa (Terri) Merena Clark, and her father James (Jim) Clark. Becca was very active prior to her health issues. She loved cheerleading, fishing and spending time at the beach. More than anything though, she loved her American Eskimo service dog Charger. Since her illness started in 2015, Charger was always by her side whether they were in bed, at a doctor's appointment or on a plane. They were inseparable. Becca will be remembered for her intelligence, intuition, competitiveness and her beauty. She spent most of her time since her illness being a part of the YouTube culture. For those respites when she was able to get around, Becca would try to attend Meet and Greets and a few concerts. Her favorite singer was Shawn Mendez, being a fan very early in his career. Becca loved the music and made some friends that shared her love of the YouTubers she followed and looked forward to spending time together at the various Meet and Greets. Becca was in a great deal of pain for the last 5 years and fought her many ailments daily. She tried many different treatments and even spent 10 months in Arkansas at the Spero Clinic that is ideal for those with CRPS. Her time there helped her mentality and body a great deal, but ultimately it was not able to heal her. Though only 20 years old, Becca has touched many people's lives and will live on in our hearts forever. She was taken too early and will be sorely missed by her family and friends. God has another beautiful angel. Online Condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 7, 2020