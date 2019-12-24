Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rebecca Owings. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Rebecca Ann Owings, 74, of Westminster, died Sunday, December 22, 2019 at the Dove House, surrounded by her loving family. Born March 11, 1945 in Baltimore she was the daughter of the late Florence (Williams) Stephan and Paul Stephan. She was the beloved wife of the late Wayne B. "Butch" Owings. Before retiring, she and her late husband owned and operated Kay Lynns Party Rental for 10 years. She was also a homemaker. She was a member of Zion United Methodist Church in Shipley and enjoyed shopping and going out to eat with family and friends. She is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Pam Owings, daughter and son-in-law, Terri and John Jerome, all of Westminster, grandchildren Alissa Owings and Alexandra Jerome, sister and brother-in-law Joyce and Robert Harrington of Westminster and brother Billy Stephan of Westminster. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was predeceased by brothers Paul and Edward Stephan. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. YuJung Hwang officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157.

