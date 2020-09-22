Reginald Dion "Reggie" Sewell, 28, of Owings Mills, was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 17, 2020. Born on June 9, 1992 Reggie came into this world and left an impact on everyone he encountered. He was loved by so many who will cherish their fondest memories of him and never let him be forgotten. He graduated from Owings Mills High School. Reggie was a true entertainer, the life of the party and a lady's man. He always enjoyed rapping, playing music and being surrounded by friends. Reggie will deeply be missed. Reggie truly had a heart of gold; he was always willing to help someone when needed. He had a smile that would light up a room especially when he would flash his little fronts. Reggie was someone that no matter what would always bring a smile and laughter to your face regardless of any situation. Reggie was known for his bucket hats, he had one for every occasion. As we mourn the presence of his beautiful soul, we know his spirit will always surround us all. Reggie is at peace in a beautiful place where his heart is full, his body is loved even more than ever and his soul is understood. Reggie is survived by his mother Karen Smith, brothers Jeremy Frisby, Derek Frisby, Corey Frisby, Leo Sewell, Michael Sewell and Dion Sewell, sisters Nikita Sewell, Bridget Sewell and sister-in-law Jenn Frisby; nieces and nephews Jeremy Frisby, Jr., Jalen Frisby, Zytwon Hill, Kindness Mclellan and Jordan Adams, a host of cousins Isaiah "Zay Zay" Green and Kyle Jefferson who were more like brothers and best friends Kory Babcock and Zach Jones who are also known as brothers, aunts and uncles Todd Smith, Scott Smith, Tonya Smith and Theresa "Tinky" Smith. He was predeceased by his father Reginald Sewell Sr. and step-father Thomas Smith. The family will receive friends and family on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster with a Homegoing Service beginning at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at Westminster Cemetery.



