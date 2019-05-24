Rhea Noreen Shifflett, age 76 of Randallstown, died Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Birch Manor Nursing Center in Sykesville. Born January 28, 1943 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Vernon and Rhea Armstrong Pahl. She was the wife of the late Wade William Shifflett Sr., her husband of 47 years. She had been a cashier in retail sales for many years. She loved dogs and cooking. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. Surviving are her children Richard Kenneth Green and his wife Shari of Westminster, Wade William Shifflett Jr. and his wife Amy of Frederick, and Denise Lynne Bopst of Randallstown, brother Craig Pahl and his wife Darlene of Pasadena, grandchildren Shannon, Heather, Robert, Ashley, Emily and Dawson, and great grandchildren Grace, Hailey, Hannah and Skylar. She was predeceased by her brother, Wayne Pahl. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 7:00 PM at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3pm until the time of services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Published in Carroll County Times on May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary