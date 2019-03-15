Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rhonda Martin Ford. View Sign

Rhonda Brooke Mary Martin Ford, 69, of Lisbon, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 peacefully at her home surrounded by her children. She was the loving wife of the late Kenneth Richard Ford, Sr., a Vietnam veteran, her husband of 36 years. Born Jan. 2, 1950 in Olney, she was the eldest daughter of Bill and Phyllis Martin. Bill and Phyllis raised their 8 sons and 3 daughters on a dairy farm in Lisbon. The second oldest child, Rhonda helped care for her younger siblings. Rhonda was a 1968 graduate of Glenelg High School and attended Catonsville Community College where she met Kenneth Richard Ford, Sr., a burgeoning athlete and Vietnam veteran from Catonsville, MD. The couple married in 1970 and welcomed son, Kenneth Richard Ford, Jr. The young couple and Kenny Jr. lived in Arbutus, MD until moving out to Western Howard County in 1974 where they built their home on Timberleigh Way across the field from her parent's farm. Three daughters soon followed: Rebecca Brooke, Jennifer Elaine, and Rachel Leigh.Family was everything to Rhonda. She devoted her life to raising her four children - attending endless plays and sports games. She enjoyed nature, gardening and was an avid painter and sewer. A two-time breast cancer survivor, Rhonda was proud of her love and personal relationship with her savior Jesus Christ. Rhonda had a simplicity and beauty that radiated from within. People flocked to be near her smile and warmth. Her sense of humor knew no bounds and she had everyone constantly laughing. She could not be placed in a box - she drove tractors, wore high heels, nailed up dry wall, wiped away tears, enjoyed power tools, caught snakes and loved to hold babies. A small-town girl that saw the world, traveling from Hawaii to Europe, but was always happiest at home with her family by her side - and that was the way she left this world. God is good. A Celebration of Life service will be held this Saturday, March 16 at 11 a.m. at Upper Seneca Baptist Church, 23401 Davis Mill Road Germantown, MD 20876.

