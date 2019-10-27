Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rian McDonnell. View Sign Service Information Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 (410)-239-8163 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Eline Funeral Home 934 S Main St Hampstead , MD 21074 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. John Roman Catholic Church 43 Monroe Street Westminster , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Rian Patrick McDonnell, 61, of Hampstead, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family, following a lengthy illness. Born June 9, 1958 in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of Patricia Blumling McDonnell of Pittsburgh and the late Patrick McDonnell. He was the beloved husband of Maryellen A. Schultz McDonnell, his wife of 38 years. Rian worked as an electrical engineer for Textron Systems, a defense contractor. He was a member of the Carroll County Amateur Radio Club, Inc. and had been the Assistant Scoutmaster for Troop 665 of the Boy Scouts of America. He enjoyed rock climbing, hiking, working on his car, reading and beginning home projects that seemingly never got finished. Surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, are his son, Justin R. McDonnell and his daughter, Adela D. McDonnell, both of Hampstead; sisters and brother-in-law, Alanna and Robert Reed of Karns City, PA and Liane McDonnell of Towson; brother, Jeffrey McDonnell of Temecula, CA; in-laws, Anthony and Patricia Schultz and Leonard and Jeanne Schultz, all of Chicago, IL; four nieces, four nephews and one great-nephew. The family will receive friends Wednesday, October 30 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 934 South Main Street, Hampstead. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 31 at St. John Roman Catholic Church, 43 Monroe Street, Westminster, with the Rev. Mark Bialek as celebrant. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Carroll County Amateur Radio Club, Inc., 50 Kate Wagner Road, Westminster, MD 21157.

