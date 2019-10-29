Richard "Rick" A. Arbogast, Sr., 64, of Taneytown, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. He was the loving husband of Patrice "Patty" Arbogast, his wife of 40 years. Rick was born on March 9, 1955 in Norfolk, VA to the late Richard P. and Mildred Snedegar Arbogast. He was a 1973 graduate of Sparrows Point High School. Rick worshipped at LifePoint Church in Reisterstown. He was a member of the Baltimore County Fraternal Order of Police – Lodge # 4. Rick was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most of all, he loved being with his family. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his son Richard A. Arbogast, Jr., of Westminster, his sister Pamela Ruszin, her husband Rusty and their son Glenn of Ocean City, and many loving nieces, nephews and family members. Rick will be missed greatly by his many good friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 1:30 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Buchman officiating. Interment will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery, Westminster. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 29, 2019