Richard A. Slaybaugh, age 91 of Biglerville, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his home, with his family by his side. He was born Tuesday, October 18, 1927 in Franklin Twp., the son of the late Glenn A. and Hattie (Bushey) Slaybaugh.Richard graduated from Arendtsville Vocational High School in 1945. He, along with his wife Jean, owned and operated their family farm. He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ in Arendtsville. He was a member of the Adams County Fruit Growers Association where he served terms as treasurer and secretary. He was also a member of the Good Samaritan Free and Accepted Masons Lodge 336 of Gettysburg and the Scottish Rite. He was a life member of the Arendtsville Fire Company and a member of the PA Fruit Growers Association. Dick had served four years on the Upper Adams School Board.Dick enjoyed hunting and traveling to Potter County. He and his wife traveled to all 50 states and Canada. He enjoyed spending time with his family.He is survived by his wife of 73 years, C. Jean Taylor Slaybaugh. He is also survived by two daughters, Connie S. and husband Patrick McCreary of Aspers, Lori S. and husband Ronald Sewell, of Taneytown, MD, one son, Steven A. and wife Judy Slaybaugh of Orrtanna, six grandchildren, Angie Taylor, Melissa Sheaffer, David Slaybaugh, Michelle Peters, Shauna Snyder, Sara Etzler, ten great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother, Glen Slaybaugh. Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, May 28 at Dugan Funeral Home, Bendersville with Rev. Dr. Kim Blocher officiating. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Arendtsville. A viewing will be held on Monday, May 27 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.Memorial contributions may be made to Zion United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 538, Arendtsville, PA 17303.

