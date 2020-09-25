Richard Bender

Richard Eugene Bender born on September 30, 1933, passed away on Monday September 21, 2020, in Henderson, Nevada. Richard was an amazingly accomplished man. He was a Korean War veteran and served on the U.S.S. Wasp. His love of aviation led him to a career in aeronautical engineering. He graduated in 1958, with honors, from Indiana Technical Engineering College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Aeronautical Engineering. Richard and his wife Mary Ella Bender then headed west to San Diego where he had a distinguished career working for General Dynamics. He did design work on many famous aircraft including the 880, the 990, the F-111, and the F-16. Richard's engineering skills weren't limited to just planes. He worked on the team that helped get the Tomahawk cruise missile up and operational. He even reached for the stars, doing some design work on the space shuttle. Richard achieved civilian patents for a tennis racket and one in the oil industry. He excelled at engineering, but where he truly excelled was at life. He loved people and could make friends at a drop of a hat! He loved animals and never met a dog he didn't want to take home! He made wine, brewed beer, got his pilots license at 60 years of age, so he could fly the plane that he built by hand. The man from a humble Pennsylvania beginning, proved to be a man that could do it all! He was a loving husband of nearly 68 years, married to Mary Ella Wagner on October 18, 1952. He was the father Richard Lee Bender and David McClellan Bender. Richard is survived by his brothers, Gerry and David, and sister, Linda Bender (Rausch). He has six grandchildren and three great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association
in Richard's name.