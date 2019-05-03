Richard Lee Black, age 60, of Westminster, died Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born February 10, 1959 in Baltimore, he was the son of Catherine Crabbs Black of Westminster and the late Roland D. Black.Richard was a 1977 graduate of Westminster High School and also completed the computer course at the Carroll County Vo-Tech Center. He was employed as a computer processor at Ft. Detrick, Frederick. Richard enjoyed reading Stephen King books, watching movies on television, going out to eat, playing cards and being a fan of the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles.In addition to his mother he is survived by children, Jerry and Stephanie; sister, Kathleen L. Blauvelt and husband Dennis of Westminster, brother, Kenneth Leroy Black of Keymar; niece, Amy Blauvelt, nephew, Richard Bloom III and three great nephews, Bryce, Logan and Bentley.A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 6 at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor, with Carroll Hospice chaplain, Nancy Ginsberg officiating. Interment will follow in Pipe Creek Cemetery, near New Windsor.The family will receive friends at the funeral home 6-8 p.m. Sunday, May 5 and Monday from 10:00 a.m. until service time.Memorial contributions may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Dr., Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, Md 20852.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 3, 2019