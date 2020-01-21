Carroll County Times

Richard C. Lang M.D.

Guest Book
  • "So very sorry.Thinking of you in sympathy.Barbara and Ken"
    - Barbara &Ken MacFadyen
  • "Sending my sincere sympathy to Carolyn and the family. Dick..."
  • " Sending my heartfelt sympathy to Carolyn and the..."
Service Information
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD
21212
(410)-377-8300
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church
21 Carroll St.
Westminster, MD
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

On January 18, 2020, Dr. Richard Collison Lang, beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Kraus); devoted father of Linda Kathryn Hubble and her husband Lawrence and Brenda Collison Myers and her husband Michael; dear grandfather of Richard K. and Eric P. Hubble; dear brother of Harris Thompson Lang and the late Harry Michael Lang. Memorial service will be held Wednesday, 2PM, at Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 21 Carroll St., Westminster, MD 21157. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church or to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.