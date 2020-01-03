|
Richard Arthur Lee Coffman, age 69, of Eldersburg, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Carroll Hospital. Born September 8, 1950, in Baltimore, MD he was the son of the late Deyerle Coffman and Dorothy Crumbacker Coffman. He was the husband of Phyllis Ann Walther Coffman. Richard had been a Construction Foreman for many years. He served in the US Army and Vietnam War from 1969-72. He loved football and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. Surviving in addition to his wife are daughters and son-in-law Christina Coffman of Eldersburg and Amy and Ron Logsdon of Eldersburg; brother and sister-in-law Ron and Diane Coffman of Deland, FL; sisters and brother-in-law Joan Coffman of Woodlawn and Beverly and Mike Reilly of Hampstead and grandchildren: Joseph R. Roebuck, Eva M. Coffman, Luca G. Logsdon, Yuna G. Coffman, Carson J. Logsdon and Priscilla K. Logsdon. He was predeceased by sister Darleen Wollschlager. The family will receive friends from 11am to 1pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2019 at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a service will follow immediately at 1pm. Interment will be in Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery, Owings Mills.
Published in Carroll County Times from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020