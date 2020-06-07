Richard David Kent 75, formerly of Manchester, MD and Thomaston, Ga. passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Myrtle Beach, SC. Mr. Kent was born in Thomaston GA on April 28, 1945 to Roy Albert Kent and Georgia Belle Lively Kent. Mr. Kent graduated in 1963 from Robert E. Lee Institute in Thomaston, Ga. Mr. Kent went into the United States Marines Corp right out of high school in September 1963. He served during the Vietnam Era. He was assigned to the NSA in Fort Meade Maryland as a Sergeant for the USMC. He retired from the Carroll County School System working at Gateway School. He also was a 30 year member of the Spaulding Golf Club. Mr. Kent is survived by his wife of 46 years Mrs. Donna Kent of Myrtle Beach, SC formerly of Manchester, MD, daughters: Wendi and husband Chris Nichols of Myrtle Beach and Vickie and husband Jeff Beard of Manchester Md, 5 grandchildren: Aimee Nichols and friend Nick Vandelinder of Myrtle Beach, SC, Kristina and husband Troy Maffei of Hampstead MD, Joshua and wife Kaitlyn Nichols of Beulaville, NC, Karli and Kelsi Beard both of Manchester, MD, 5 great grandchildren: Enzo, Jayden, Adalee and Alicia and soon to arrive this fall new baby girl Maffei, his dog and special companion: Lady, and a very special caretaker Michael Holloway of Conway SC. Mr. Kent is predeceased by his parents, his daughter: Amanda G. Kent, and a sister: Anne Holland. A special thank you to Amedisys Hospice of Myrtle Beach Brittany, Ellie and Pricilla. Family will have a private graveside service at a later date at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.