Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Drobnek Sr.. View Sign

Richard M. Drobnek, Sr., 82, of Sykesville, entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Carroll Hospital Center. Born September 11, 1936 in Corry, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Michael Joseph and Helen Sekerak Drobnek. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Joan Shannon. He was the husband of the late Darby Jane (Snyder) Drobnek who died August 1, 2017. They had been married for 46 years. Richard was a graduate of Loyola College. He went on to work various jobs one of which was owner of Milford Decorators in Randallstown where he sold and installed window treatments and carpet. His favorite pastimes were duckpin bowling, gardening, and sharing his love for Jesus with others. He is survived by son Richard Michael Drobnek, Jr. of Eldersburg; Jane Rebecca Summers and husband Ben of Forest, VA; Allison Elaine Kraftson and husband Todd of Aldie, VA; and grandchildren Lindsay, Savannah, Grant, and Madelyn Summers; Keira, Alaina, Evan, and Gavin Kraftson. Funeral services will be held Friday, 2:00 PM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD. The family will receive friends from 1:00PM till time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Deer Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at

Richard M. Drobnek, Sr., 82, of Sykesville, entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Carroll Hospital Center. Born September 11, 1936 in Corry, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Michael Joseph and Helen Sekerak Drobnek. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Joan Shannon. He was the husband of the late Darby Jane (Snyder) Drobnek who died August 1, 2017. They had been married for 46 years. Richard was a graduate of Loyola College. He went on to work various jobs one of which was owner of Milford Decorators in Randallstown where he sold and installed window treatments and carpet. His favorite pastimes were duckpin bowling, gardening, and sharing his love for Jesus with others. He is survived by son Richard Michael Drobnek, Jr. of Eldersburg; Jane Rebecca Summers and husband Ben of Forest, VA; Allison Elaine Kraftson and husband Todd of Aldie, VA; and grandchildren Lindsay, Savannah, Grant, and Madelyn Summers; Keira, Alaina, Evan, and Gavin Kraftson. Funeral services will be held Friday, 2:00 PM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD. The family will receive friends from 1:00PM till time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Deer Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home

6028 Sykesville Road

Sykesville , MD 21784

410-795-2299 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close