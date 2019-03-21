Richard M. Drobnek, Sr., 82, of Sykesville, entered into the arms of his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the Carroll Hospital Center. Born September 11, 1936 in Corry, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Michael Joseph and Helen Sekerak Drobnek. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Joan Shannon. He was the husband of the late Darby Jane (Snyder) Drobnek who died August 1, 2017. They had been married for 46 years. Richard was a graduate of Loyola College. He went on to work various jobs one of which was owner of Milford Decorators in Randallstown where he sold and installed window treatments and carpet. His favorite pastimes were duckpin bowling, gardening, and sharing his love for Jesus with others. He is survived by son Richard Michael Drobnek, Jr. of Eldersburg; Jane Rebecca Summers and husband Ben of Forest, VA; Allison Elaine Kraftson and husband Todd of Aldie, VA; and grandchildren Lindsay, Savannah, Grant, and Madelyn Summers; Keira, Alaina, Evan, and Gavin Kraftson. Funeral services will be held Friday, 2:00 PM at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg, MD. The family will receive friends from 1:00PM till time of service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Deer Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Drobnek Sr..
Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home
6028 Sykesville Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-2299
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 21, 2019