Richard Harvey Griffitts, 79, of Manchester, passed away on October 6, 2020 at his home. Born May 28, 1941 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Russell and Dorris (Ford) Griffitts. Beloved husband of Carole Jean (Francis) Griffitts. He served in the US Army from 1959-1962. He retired from the Baltimore City Fire Department as a Battalion Chief after 30 years of service. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed tending to his gardens and property. He was a devoted member of his gym where he had many friends. Surviving are his two daughters, Sharyn Scarpati and husband John of Hanover, PA, Sheila Hildebrand and husband Donald of Hanover, PA; two granddaughters, Emily Hildebrand, Alisyn Blank and husband Spencer; great-grandson, Jack. A service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Eline Funeral Home Hampstead with Pastor Art Monroe officiating, a visitation will follow.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store