1/1
Richard H. Griffitts
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Harvey Griffitts, 79, of Manchester, passed away on October 6, 2020 at his home. Born May 28, 1941 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Russell and Dorris (Ford) Griffitts. Beloved husband of Carole Jean (Francis) Griffitts. He served in the US Army from 1959-1962. He retired from the Baltimore City Fire Department as a Battalion Chief after 30 years of service. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed tending to his gardens and property. He was a devoted member of his gym where he had many friends. Surviving are his two daughters, Sharyn Scarpati and husband John of Hanover, PA, Sheila Hildebrand and husband Donald of Hanover, PA; two granddaughters, Emily Hildebrand, Alisyn Blank and husband Spencer; great-grandson, Jack. A service will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Eline Funeral Home Hampstead with Pastor Art Monroe officiating, a visitation will follow.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Service
10:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eline Funeral Home
934 S Main St
Hampstead, MD 21074
410-239-8163
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
October 8, 2020
The FTD Simply Serene Floor Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 8, 2020
The FTD Simply Serene Floor Basket
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Yvonne DeSalle
October 8, 2020
You were always so kind to me! Loved you attitude about life. I had great fun with you, and you will always be in my memories.
buck armiger
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved