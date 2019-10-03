|
|
Richard Warren Hinton, 61, of Taneytown, MD left this world on the wings of angels on Monday, September 30, 2019. Born May 10, 1958 in Sandy Spring, MD, he was the son of the late Herman and Louise (Crown) Hinton. Upon graduating from school, Richard attended The ARC of Carroll County throughout most of his adult life. He made friends wherever he went. He loved dancing to country music, listening to Elvis and hugging everyone. Richard is survived by sisters, Maryann Simpson of Odenton, MD, Sharon Hinton of Miramar Beach, FL, and Melody Smith and husband Grant of Taneytown; brothers, Jim Hinton and wife MaryAnne of Dover, DE, and Jerry Mongold of Frederick, MD; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. He is also remembered by his best buddy, John Walters. Burial will be private. The family is being assisted by MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. Memorial donations in Richard's name may be made to The ARC of Carroll County, 180 Kriders Church Rd., Westminster, MD 21158.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 3, 2019