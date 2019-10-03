Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Hinton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Hinton


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Hinton Obituary
Richard Warren Hinton, 61, of Taneytown, MD left this world on the wings of angels on Monday, September 30, 2019. Born May 10, 1958 in Sandy Spring, MD, he was the son of the late Herman and Louise (Crown) Hinton. Upon graduating from school, Richard attended The ARC of Carroll County throughout most of his adult life. He made friends wherever he went. He loved dancing to country music, listening to Elvis and hugging everyone. Richard is survived by sisters, Maryann Simpson of Odenton, MD, Sharon Hinton of Miramar Beach, FL, and Melody Smith and husband Grant of Taneytown; brothers, Jim Hinton and wife MaryAnne of Dover, DE, and Jerry Mongold of Frederick, MD; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. He is also remembered by his best buddy, John Walters. Burial will be private. The family is being assisted by MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. Memorial donations in Richard's name may be made to The ARC of Carroll County, 180 Kriders Church Rd., Westminster, MD 21158.
Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
Download Now