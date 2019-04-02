Survived by parents richard and vivian schanberger sr, brother and sister in law george and bonnie m schanberger,estranged wife bonnie e schanberger,children richard Joseph scanberger 3,cara Lynn schanberger boyfriend Matthew bloom,James randall and wife dallas schanberger,grandchildren, lydiah coile,matthew bloom,Jeremiah, kristopher schanberger, retired after 39 yrs Carroll county schools
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 2, 2019