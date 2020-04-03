Richard "James" King, 52, of Finksburg, passed from this life on March 30, 2020, at Carroll Hospital Center. Born on September 19, 1967 in Groton, CT, he was the son of Richard Clyde King of Williamsburg, VA, and the late Dona Lee Dart King. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Carla L. King, and daughter Sarah A.M. King. In addition, he is survived by two sisters: Denise Delph of Warrenton, VA, and Nikki Barret (Fred) of Fredericksburg, VA. He is also survived by a niece and two nephews. James was the Branch Chief of Information Resources and Services at The National Institutes of Health. He was also very active in the Special Libraries Association (SLA) serving in various positions in local chapters, divisions and nationally. He had served on many library advisory boards and received several recognitions. James was also an active member of Westminster Bible Church and had served as deacon and many children's ministries and was heavily involved is his daughter's schools' events. He was devoted to his family and friends, always making everything he could into an adventure. Due to current events, the Celebration of Life service will be announced at a later date on Facebook. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made by checks payable to Shiloh Middle School PTO, C/O James King, 3675 Willow Street, Hampstead, Maryland 21074; or to Sarah King's college fund with checks payable to MCIP, PO. Box 17479 Baltimore MD 21297. Specify account number 9120046375-7 or click on: https://www.troweprice.com/usis/go-tuition-gift/maryland-529/bee3400abe0f4a2aba7a236fb5471057. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 3, 2020