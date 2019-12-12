Richard Lee Leister, 79 of Westminster passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at University of Maryland Shock Trauma from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Born January 24, 1940, Lee was the son of the late Jacob William Leister and Anna Mae Shower Leister-Sweitzer. He was the husband of Babette "Betty" Lutz Leister to whom he was married for 52 years. He was a member of the Class of 1958 at Westminster High School. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Lee worked for Black & Decker and then The City of Westminster Public Works Department for 17 years before his retirement. Lee was a member of Moose Lodge 1381, the Coon Club and the Hampstead American Legion. He was a member of St. John's (Leisters) Evangelical Lutheran Church. The many hobbies he enjoyed included boating, fishing, crabbing, hunting, playing cards, going to auctions, and cutting firewood. In addition to his wife he is survived by their son Samuel "Sammy" William Leister of Westminster; and brother and sister-in-law Dean William and Vicky Schaefer Leister of Westminster; nephews Cory Leister and Jacob Leister; and brother-in-law Jerry Bowers. He was predeceased by his sister Kathleen Bowers. The family will hold a Celebration of Life at the Coon Club at a date to be announced. Richard's body was donated to science. Arrangements entrusted to Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel. Online condolences can be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 12, 2019