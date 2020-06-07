Richard Leroy "Dicky" Bull
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Leroy "Dicky" Bull, 70, formerly of Westminster, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at Long View Nursing Home in Manchester. Born December 25, 1949 in Snydersburg, he was the son of Dorcas Martin Damuth and stepson of Charles Damuth. He retired from Danny Kyker and Sons Well Drilling. He previously worked for Caples Concrete and was a taxi driver. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Carroll Post 31 in Westminster and a former member of the Littlestown Eagles. He was of the Lutheran faith. Surviving is his daughter and her companion, Melissa Bull and Donald Brady of Hanover; son Gregory Bull and his companion Alicia Kassakatis of Hanover; brother Buddy Bull and wife Lillian of Finksburg; sister Rebecca "Becky" Bull Valianti of Westminster; his buddy Steve Stahley; nieces and nephews Nick Bull and wife Brianna, Reno and Michael Valianti, Brandon Stahley, Lynn Austin, Scott Black; grandchildren Dylan and Brooklyn Bull, and Skyler Brady. He was predeceased by his daughter Michelle Bull; sisters Linda Bull Lookingbill and Reaba Damuth; brothers-in-law Vince Valianti and Earl Lookingbill; nephew Ricky Damuth; and beloved dog "Mugsey" . A Celebration of Dicky's Life and inurnment will be held June 13, 2020 at 2pm at Meadow Branch Cemetery, Westminster. Cremation services and arrangements by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Service
02:00 PM
Meadow Branch Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 4, 2020
So sorry for the loss of Richard. He was always a bright spot in my Wednesday salon day at LV. He would never let me cut his hair, but he never missed a chance to rib me about it. Fly high my friend! God Bless you and your family!
Susan Block
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved