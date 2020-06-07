Richard Leroy "Dicky" Bull, 70, formerly of Westminster, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at Long View Nursing Home in Manchester. Born December 25, 1949 in Snydersburg, he was the son of Dorcas Martin Damuth and stepson of Charles Damuth. He retired from Danny Kyker and Sons Well Drilling. He previously worked for Caples Concrete and was a taxi driver. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion Carroll Post 31 in Westminster and a former member of the Littlestown Eagles. He was of the Lutheran faith. Surviving is his daughter and her companion, Melissa Bull and Donald Brady of Hanover; son Gregory Bull and his companion Alicia Kassakatis of Hanover; brother Buddy Bull and wife Lillian of Finksburg; sister Rebecca "Becky" Bull Valianti of Westminster; his buddy Steve Stahley; nieces and nephews Nick Bull and wife Brianna, Reno and Michael Valianti, Brandon Stahley, Lynn Austin, Scott Black; grandchildren Dylan and Brooklyn Bull, and Skyler Brady. He was predeceased by his daughter Michelle Bull; sisters Linda Bull Lookingbill and Reaba Damuth; brothers-in-law Vince Valianti and Earl Lookingbill; nephew Ricky Damuth; and beloved dog "Mugsey" . A Celebration of Dicky's Life and inurnment will be held June 13, 2020 at 2pm at Meadow Branch Cemetery, Westminster. Cremation services and arrangements by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel.



