Richard Lippy
1933 - 2020
Richard D. Lippy, 87, of Hampstead, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Dove House in Westminster. Born June 29, 1933 in Manchester, he was the son of the late David and Margaret Koerner Lippy. He was the husband of the late Mary Ruth Lippy, who died in 2008. Mr. Lippy earned his bachelors degree at Johns Hopkins University. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He had worked as a mechanical engineer for the Henry Adams Company for 40 years. He enjoyed skiing, sailing, hiking, and climbing. He and his wife traveled extensively. He climbed Mount Hood and Mount Kilimanjaro. Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Keith R. and Diane Lippy of Westminster; granddaughter and her husband, Kelly and Andy Koffarnus of Ellicott City; grandsons, Michael Lippy and his fiance Kymbrely Piper of Eldersburg, Matthew Lippy and his fiance Jenna Jarriel of McGaheysville, VA; great-grandson, Nathan Koffarnus; and sister, Shirley Martel of Bel Air. He was predeceased by brothers, Donald Lippy and Burnell Lippy and sister, Kathy Hodges. Funeral services and interment will be private. Arrangements are by Eline Funeral Home, Hampstead. Memorials are suggested to the Dove House, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.

Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
November 19, 2020
Richard was a good friend and coworker at Henry Adam’s, Inc. for m as the years. Dick was very smart and an excellent engineer. May he rest in peace.
Edward Sugg
Coworker
