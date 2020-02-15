Richard Allen Monroe succumbed to Lewy Body Dementia on January 25, 2020, with his two daughters (Laurel Enoch and Atera Niko) by his side. To run a marathon, one needs dedication, focus, strength, and courage. It is no surprise that Richard was an avid marathoner and ultra-marathoner... he had all of those qualities and more. This accomplished runner will be missed, although his loved ones will carry memories of his humor, kindness, stubbornness, intelligence, and love. He joins his mother and father; his nephew Brian Schwanke; his brother Mike; and buddies Tyrone Ryland and Ken Davidson in heaven. He leaves behind many, notably his grandkids (Mady, Patrick, Christopher, and Cole); son-in-law Matthew Enoch; and friends Paula Davidson and Chris Boston). To honor him, his daughters will host a fundraiser on 3/1/20 at McFaul's in Towson to benefit the LewyBody Dementia Association. You can also donate directly to the association by visiting www.lbda.org/donate.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 15, 2020