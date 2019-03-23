Richard Vincent Nevius, 87, of Westminster, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born August 29, 1931 in Elliottsburg, PA, he was the son of the late Carrie Dunn and Vincent B. Nevius . He was the loving husband of Martha A. Nevius, his wife of 64 years. Before retiring he worked as a Tool Designer for Black and Decker. He was a veteran of the Marine Corp. and enjoyed hunting, fishing and wood working. Besides his wife he is survived by a son Vincent B. Nevius and wife Jean of Westminster.He was predeceased by a son Robert Gary "Bob" Nevius who died March 20, 2019 and a brother Charles H. Nevius.Services and interment will be private.Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Molleville Farm Post No. 467, 519 Poole Rd., Westminster, MD 21157.Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.
Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019