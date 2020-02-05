Richard Steven "Rick" Paul, 67, of Hanover, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at home. He was the loving husband of Catherine A. "Cathy" (Startzman) Paul for 41 years. Born August 18, 1952 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of Nancy Paul of Taneytown, MD and the late Richard K. Paul and Ginny L. (Suter) Young of Westminster, MD. Rick was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Hanover. He was employed as a route salesman with Utz Quality Foods, Hanover for 23 years retiring in 2012. Rick was an avid Baltimore Orioles and Ravens fan and enjoyed fishing in Lake Marburg and playing cards. He really loved spending time with his children and grandchildren and getting together with them to enjoy crabs and beer. In addition to his wife Cathy, Rick is survived by his children; Steve Paul and his wife Angelique of Crofton, MD, Laura Hnatkowicz and her husband Randy of Spring Grove, PA and David Paul and his wife Elizabeth of Clarksville, TN; his sisters, Susan Arrington of Sykesville, MD and Elizabeth Noss of Taneytown, MD; and his grandchildren, Owen, Noah, Madeline, Ben, Genevieve, Jackson, Anna and Charlie. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5125 Grandview Rd., Hanover, PA 17331 with Rev. Msgr. James M. Lyons officiating. The family will receive friends to share memories from 10:00am until the time of the service at church. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Rick Paul may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share memories of Rick Paul, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 5, 2020