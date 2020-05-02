Richard Neal Poole, 83, of Westminster, MD, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born February 4, 1937 in Westminster, he was the son of the late Edward and Catherine (Saylor) Poole. He was the husband of Grace (Ecker) Poole, to whom he was married for almost 35 years. Richard was a graduate of Westminster High School, class of '55. He was a Sales Representative for Pennfield Feed in Lancaster, PA for 30 years. He had been previously employed for 10 years at Farmers Fertilizer & Feed in Westminster, and the Taneytown Rubber Company, prior to that. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army, serving from 1955-1957. Richard was a member of Grace United Church of Christ in Taneytown, the Union Bridge VFW Post, the Taneytown Lions Club, the Lehigh Riding Club, and was a charter member of Carrollton Hounds. He loved riding horses, listening to his hounds chase rabbits, and traveling and taking cruises with his wife Grace. He helped organize several trips for the local Lions Club. Before being stricken with Lyme Disease, he loved making people laugh, performing his James J. James act. He recently started bowling every Thursday morning along with his wife Grace. Surviving, in addition to his beloved wife, are son, Barry Poole of Hanover, PA; daughter, Vicki Poole And wife Becky Mohr of Dallastown, PA; step-daughter, Susan Slezak and husband Richard of Hanover, PA; loving sister, Janet "Nook" Lang of Westminster; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Howard M. and Edward W. Poole, and sisters, Ruth Shipley, Doris Leppo, and Virginia Bailey. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. Memorial contributions in Richard's name may be made to Grace United Church of Christ, 49 W. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 2, 2020.