Richard R. Boger 67 of Westminster, MD passed unexpectantly at home. He was the beloved husband of Karen Lee (Ivancik) Boger. He was born November 16, 1952 in Pittsburgh, PA. the son of the late Eugene Boger and late Virginia (Glacken) Boger. Mr. Boger served 4 years in the US Coast Guard. He loved lending a helping hand whenever and wherever needed, enjoyed shooting guns and had coached youth baseball and football. Surviving in addition to his wife are sons Neil Robert Boger or Manchester, Edward and wife Jennifer Boger of Fairfield, PA and grandchildren Axel and Aliza Boger. Online condolences at burrier-queen.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 1, 2020