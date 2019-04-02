Richard Joseph Schanberger, Jr., 60, of Westminster, died Sunday, March 31, 2019, at the Dove House. Born December 30, 1958 in Baltimore, he was the son of Vivian Abbott Schanberger and Richard Joseph Schanberger, Sr.Before retiring he worked as a Custodian for the Board of Ed of Carroll County. Besides his parents, he is survived by children Cara, James and Richard Schanberger, a brother George Schanberger and wife Bonnie.Services and interment will be private.Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Schanberger Jr..
Published in Carroll County Times on Apr. 2, 2019