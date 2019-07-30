Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Schanberger Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Richard Joseph Schanberger, Sr., 83, of Westminster, died on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at home. Born January 26, 1936 in Baltimore he was the son of the late George Bernard Schanberger and Margaret Taylor Schanberger. He is survived by his wife Vivian Marie Abbott Schanberger. Before retiring he worked at the Social Security Administration. He was a member of Stone Chapel United Methodist Church. Besides his wife he is survived by son, George R. Schanberger and wife Bonnie of Millers; one brother Robert Eugene Schanberger and wife Phyllis of Westminster. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son Richard Joseph Schanberger, Jr., and brothers Thomas B. and George B. Schanberger. Services and Interment will be private. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral and Cremation Services.

