Richard Charles "Dick" Shea, 84, of Baltimore, passed away Tuesday July 21, 2020. Born June 16, 1936, he was the son of John and Mildred Shea of Baltimore. He was the husband of Mary Ellen Shea of The Villages in Florida. He worked at Westinghouse for 39 years Surviving in addition to his wife are son Patrick Shea and daughters Nancy and Barbara Shea of Owings Mills; sister, Charlotte Shea-LeBlanc, grandchildren Michael and Stacie Shea, Eric Wilhelm and Brett Grimm and 7 great grandchildren, Aiden and Colin Grimm, Corey, Logan and Sadie Wilhelm, and Dillon and Emma Shea. Dick was an avid Ravens fan and looked forward to his annual guys trip with the boys. Due to COVID-19, all services will be private.



