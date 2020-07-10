******UPDATED SERVICE INFORMATION BELOW***** Richard "Dick" Toms, 82, of Sykesville Md. passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at Carroll Hospital Center from complications after heart surgery. He was the loving husband of Sharon Toms who he married on July 21, 2001. Richard was born on June 16, 1937 in Eyler's Valley, Emmitsburg, Md. at the family homestead to the late Maude and Glen E. Toms. He was a graduate of Emmitsburg High School Class of 1955. He then attended and graduated from the Maryland Natural Resources Police Academy. He became a Game Warden for the State of Maryland, a position from which he retired as a Corporal after 25 years of service on May 1, 1993. After retirement, Richard worked as a Bailiff for the Carroll County Court System. Richard was of the Methodist faith. He was a member of the Westminster Elks Lodge #2277, Moose Lodge #1381 and a member The Forest and Stream Club in Detour Md. He enjoyed everything about the outdoors, especially hunting for mushrooms in the spring, turkey hunting, fishing, canoeing, gardening and traveling. Richard liked horse racing and adored his pet dog, Rocky. Most of all he was a good man who loved his family dearly. Richard is survived by his children; Brian K. Toms and wife Verna of Littlestown, PA; Tracey Toms Mummert and fiancé Butch of Orrtanna, PA; He also leaves his stepchildren, Scott Hurley and wife Stacey of Mount Airy; and Tamara Hurley Barnes of Lutherville; his grandchildren, Alicha Toms; Cameron Hurley; Cooper Hurley and Reagan Barnes. Siblings, Arlene Helm; Caroline (Bud) Groves; Gene Toms; Ray (Betty) Toms and Glen (Patty) Toms. In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his daughter, Cherie Lynn Toms, and 2 brothers, Lee Toms and Berlene Toms. ****The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 12 to 1pm with a Celebration of Life Service beginning at 1pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster, MD with 50 percent capacity and social distancing in place. Fellowship and food to be shared after the service. PLEASE RSVP TO SHARON 410-795-3469. **** In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory can be made to the Foundation for Maryland Conservation History c/o Francis O. Zumbrun, Treasurer 608 North First Street La Vale, MD 21502-7214 or Friends of Cunningham Falls Gambrill State Park. checks can be sent to 14039 Catoctin Hollow Rd. Thurmont MD 21788 www.cunninghamgambrill.org