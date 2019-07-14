Richard Warren "Dick" Flater, 76, of Finksburg, passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Dick was born on January 10, 1943 in Carroll County, he was the son of the late Norman T. and Vivian (Hall) Flater. He was the loving husband of Effie "Iver" Flater, whom he would have celebrated 54 years of marriage on August 28. Dick was a graduate of Westminster High School, class of 1960, and a proud Veteran of the United States Navy. He was a plumber and began his working career at Carroll Hospital. He worked for several years for Donald Watts, Naylor, Tignall and retired in 2012 from Zimmerman. Dick was a lifetime member of the VFW Molleville Farm Post 467, and a member of American Legion Post 116. He enjoyed fishing and tending to his vegetable garden, and was a collector of guns, knives and swords. He adored his cherished beagle "Dutch". Surviving in addition to his wife are children Gail Flater and fiancé Eddie, Genice Rill and husband Scott, and Nicole Flater; siblings Tom Flater and wife Vivian, Joe Flater and wife Betty, Molly Schwartzbeck and husband Tip, and Tommy Flater; grandchildren April, Alan, Scotty, Shawn, Steven; and great-granddaughter Kyla. He was predeceased by his daughter Dawn Hawley. The family will welcome friends on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 from 6 to 9 pm, with military honors at 7 pm, at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Interment will be private. Memorial contributions in Dick's memory may be made to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 14, 2019