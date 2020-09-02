1/1
Rick Berner
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Richard "Rick" Berner, 76, of the Carroll Vista Community in Taneytown, MD died peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Stella Maris in Timonium. Born September 16, 1943 in New Haven, CT, he was the son of the late George Richard Berner, Sr. and the late Grace (Siemon) Berner. He was the devoted husband of Anne Elizabeth (Monahan) Berner. They were married for 55 years. Rick was a Sales Representative for Legg Mason in Baltimore for 25 years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Taneytown. Rick enjoyed biking, skiing, playing tennis, and traveling. He was an avid fan of the Baltimore Ravens. He loved anything chocolate, but especially ice cream, and spending time with his family. Surviving, in addition to his beloved wife Anne, are his three children, George Richard "Rick" Berner of Truckee, CA, Pamela Levesque and husband Raymond of Westminster, MD, and John Paul Berner and wife Sara of Centennial, CO; grandchildren, Joshua, Connor and Jenna Levesque, and Jonah and Eve Berner; brother, John Berner and wife Kim of Derry, NH; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Jean Berner. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service for family members will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 44 Frederick St., Taneytown, MD 21787, with the Rev. Martin McGeough, C.M. as celebrant. Burial will also be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church at the above address or to the Alzheimer's Association, 108 Byte Dr., Suite 103, Frederick, MD, 21702. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Taneytown
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved