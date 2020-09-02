George Richard "Rick" Berner, 76, of the Carroll Vista Community in Taneytown, MD died peacefully on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Stella Maris in Timonium. Born September 16, 1943 in New Haven, CT, he was the son of the late George Richard Berner, Sr. and the late Grace (Siemon) Berner. He was the devoted husband of Anne Elizabeth (Monahan) Berner. They were married for 55 years. Rick was a Sales Representative for Legg Mason in Baltimore for 25 years. He was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Taneytown. Rick enjoyed biking, skiing, playing tennis, and traveling. He was an avid fan of the Baltimore Ravens. He loved anything chocolate, but especially ice cream, and spending time with his family. Surviving, in addition to his beloved wife Anne, are his three children, George Richard "Rick" Berner of Truckee, CA, Pamela Levesque and husband Raymond of Westminster, MD, and John Paul Berner and wife Sara of Centennial, CO; grandchildren, Joshua, Connor and Jenna Levesque, and Jonah and Eve Berner; brother, John Berner and wife Kim of Derry, NH; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Barbara Jean Berner. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service for family members will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 44 Frederick St., Taneytown, MD 21787, with the Rev. Martin McGeough, C.M. as celebrant. Burial will also be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church at the above address or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 108 Byte Dr., Suite 103, Frederick, MD, 21702. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM
.