Rickie Stonesifer
Rickie Lee Stonesifer, 63, of Westminster, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Dove House. He was the son of Kenneth Lavere and Pauline Ida (Boone) Stonesifer. He was the beloved husband of Julie Rose Stonesifer. Rickie worked at Shelter Systems Ltd. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Surviving in addition to his wife is daughter Katie Lynn Smith of Pennsylvania; son Eric Carroll Stonesifer of Manchester; Kelly Redmond of Manchester; step-daughter Abigail Margaret Springer of Columbia; step-son John Charles (JC) Springer of Westminster; granddaughter Kayla Nicole Smith of New Windsor; two grandsons Eric Carroll (E.J) Stonesifer, Jr. and Wyatt Leo Stonesifer; and one brother Ralph Leroy Stonesifer. He was predeceased by three siblings Rodger Wayne "Stoney" Stonesifer, Fay Louise Clegg, and Wilma Jean Hollingshead. A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 11, 2020.
