Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
410-848-3933
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
91 Willis Street
Westminister, MD 21157
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ricky Bright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ricky Bright


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ricky Bright Obituary
Ricky James Bright, 57, of Westminster, died peacefully on Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born September 4, 1961 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late John and Phyllis (Delawder) Bright. He was the husband of Carolyn Denise (Gately) Bright. Ricky worked at Carroll Hospital in the Dietary Department for several years and volunteered as a Bell Ringer for the Salvation Army at Christmas time. He enjoyed collecting ball caps and listening to Michael Jackson's music. He was an avid fan of the Baltimore Ravens, the Baltimore Orioles, and NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. Surviving, in addition to his wife Carolyn, are his in-laws, Tom and Barbara Gately of Hanover, PA; brothers-in-law, Jim Gately and wife Laura of Shrewsbury, PA and TJ Gately and wife Tanya of Collburn, CO; and an uncle, Donald Haines of Taneytown. He was predeceased by sister, Phyllis Eckenrode; brother, Ronnie Bright; and an aunt, Caroline Haines. A memorial service to celebrate Ricky's life will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 91 Willis St., Westminster, MD. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Ricky's name may be made to CHANGE, Inc., 115 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Westminster
Download Now