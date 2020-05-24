Riggo Roberge
1983 - 2020
We are devastated at the loss of Riggo Ian Marcy Roberge, 37, of Littlestown, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his home. Born on February 9, 1983 in Annapolis, he was the son of Eric Roberge of Annapolis and Tracy Tullier and husband Martin of Annapolis. He was the husband of Cayleigh Lucabaugh. Riggo was smart, strong, kind, driven and loyal. He worked as a HVAC journeyman for nearly 20 years, and was loved and respected by his colleagues as a ' mechanical genius' and a 'terrific teacher". Riggo loved the outdoors, and was a natural athlete as well as a talented cook. He adored his son, little Riggo, and he will remain our focus as we navigate our paths forward. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by his beloved son Riggo Gianni Roberge of Littlestown, PA; brothers Nicolas A. Roberge of Westminster, MD and Patrick J. Roberge of Annapolis, MD; sister Sophie M. Lillis of Glenville, PA; and step-sisters Sophie Tullier of Greenbelt, MD and Allison Tullier of Baltimore, MD, Grandmother Jacquelyn Loats of Elkton, MD as well as many cousins, aunts, uncles and nieces. He was predeceased by his french grandmother Frederique M Roberge, his grandfathers Harry L Loats and James L Johnson and his uncle Serge L Roberge. A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date.

Published in Carroll County Times on May 24, 2020.
