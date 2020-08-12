Rita B. Kucharski of Queen Anne, MD, formerly of Westminster, MD, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, at the home of her granddaughter, Karin Weaver (Jason). She was 96 years old. Born in Baltimore, MD, Mrs. Kucharski was the daughter of the late John and Camille Prejs Sokolowski. Her husband, Ted Kucharski, died January 18, 2005. Mrs. Kucharski had retired in 1986 from Equitable Bank (now Bank of America)as the Assistant Vice President of the Legal Department. She was Chairperson of the National Association of Bank Women in Baltimore, President of VFW Post 5046-Dist 18 in Florida for five years, a performer in the International Dancers, performing at various nursing homes and hospitals in Florida, President for two years in the VFW Auxiliary in Florida, very active in her ceramics club, and was active at the VA Healthcare Center visiting patients in Orlando, VA Nursing Home. She was a member of the St. John Catholic Church in Westminster and the St. Benedict's Catholic Church in Ridgely, MD. Mrs. Kucharski is survived by a daughter, Rita Peterson of Pasadena, MD; seven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Patricia Kureth; four sisters: Mildred Gray, Genevieve Caramonde, Jean Federico, and Dorothy McDonald; and two brothers: Edward Sokolowski and Al Sokolowski. L A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 AM on Friday, August 14th, at the St. Benedicts RCC in Ridgely, MD. Instead of flowers, please send memorial donations to the Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville, MD 21617. To offer online condolences, please visit moorefuneralhome1@verizon. Net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store