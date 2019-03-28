Rita Elvira Hinckle, age 83 of Sykesville, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born October 16, 1935 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Walter Ray and Dorothy Mae Baker Syster. She was the wife of the late Lester Clyde Hinckle. Rita had been employed by the State of Maryland as the Head of Volunteer Services at the Great Oaks Center. She was a member of the 29th Division Association. Surviving are daughter and son-in-law Susan Renee and William Rosier of Sykesville, son and daughter-in-law Steven and Anitcka Hinckle of Culpepper, VA, sister June Gondek of Flinton, PA, grandchildren Leslie Rosier Zike, Benjamin Rosier, Jodi Baker, and Sandy Johnson, great grandchildren Shannon Johnson, Nathaniel Johnson, Jacob Johnson, and Alyssa Baker, niece Rhonda Wayne and her husband Larry of Pittsburgh, PA, and great niece Billie Jo Davis and family of Fruitland, FL. The family will receive friends on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel,. 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Interment in Lake View Memorial Park, Sykesville. Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary