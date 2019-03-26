Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Sykesville, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Stout
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Marie Stout

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rita Marie Stout Obituary
Rita Marie Stout, age 83 of Westminster, died Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Carroll County Hospital in Westminster Md. She was born May 7,1935 in Randallstown, MD the daughter of the late Lando Henry Sanders and the late Lillian Gertrude Sanders (nee Migan). She was the husband of the late Edward Albert Stout for 49 years.She was a secretary for Western Electric. She was a devout member of St. Joseph Catholic Community in Eldersburg. She was a huge fan of the Baltimore Orioles and Sports enthusiast. She was a devoted Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She was the Mother of son Joseph Stout and Wife Robbie of Hunt Valley, Md and Scott Stout and wife Angie of Westminster. She was the Sister of Delores Mullineaux of Eldersburg and the late Robert "Joe" Sanders of Westminster. Also survived by 4 grandchildren: Victoria and husband Chris Thiell, Mary Stout, Kayla Stout and Spencer Stout.Friends may call at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Winfield (Beside South Carroll High School) on Friday, March 29 4:30-7 PM.Funeral Liturgy (MASS) will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Community, 915 Liberty Rd, Eldersburg with Fr. Neville O'Donohue,S.M officiating. Interment will be held at Lake View Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions can be made in Rita M Stout's name to the Father O'Neill Charities, P.O Box 52, Lutherville,MD 21094-0052.Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home and Crematory, PA. Online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com
Published in Carroll County Times from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
Download Now