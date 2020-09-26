Rita May Maclary, age 77, of Owings Mills, MD, lost her battle with Parkinson's Disease on Saturday September 19, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born on April 13, 1943, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy and Charles Burkins. She was born at Havre De Grace Hospital, and grew up in Aberdeen, MD. As a young woman she loved to dance, learning the jitterbug and the stroll with her sisters, and working with her mother in the garden. After high school Rita began working as a secretary at Aberdeen Proving Ground, and worked evenings at the Officer's Club. She then qualified for a position as a Procurement Intern, and rose to the level of GS 12 as a Procurement Policy Specialist. After 42 years of dedicated service she retired and moved to Owings Mills MD to be closer to her family. Rita became an active member of Wards Chapel United Methodist Church, and enjoyed serving meals to the needy with Feed My Sheep. She enjoyed working in the garden, then canning fruits and vegetables. The only green beans her grandchildren will eat are her canned "Grandee beans". Rita loved cooking, going to the beach, fishing, and spending time with family, especially around the holidays. Her favorite things more recently were going to church and brunch after with her family, and watching movies on the Hallmark Channel, because there was always love and a happy ending. Rita is survived by her loving husband Lynn, her daughter Cindy and her husband David, her beloved grandchildren Anya and Alex, sister Brenda and her husband Earl, sister Loretta and her husband Joe, loving nieces, nephews, and grand nephews, wonderful friends, and her little dog Mattie. Friends are welcome to join the family for a public graveside memorial service to be held on Saturday, October 17th at 10am at Ward's Chapel Cemetery, 11023 Liberty Rd, Randallstown, MD 21133. Please bring your own chair. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Rita's honor to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave. Westminster, MD 21157.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store