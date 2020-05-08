Rita Sue (Carr) Little, age 83, of Westminster, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Dove House from complications associated with Covid-19. Born on January 4, 1937 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Marvin Lee Carr and Bernice (Catterson) Carr. She was the beloved wife of Carl R. Little, her husband of 63 years. Rita graduated from Taneytown High School with the class of 1956. She was a lifelong member of Meadow Branch Church of the Brethren where she sang in the church choir for 42 years. She enjoyed visiting the shut ins of the church, teaching bible school, and being on various committees. She worked at Taneytown Elementary School, and Leggett's Department Store where she was top salesperson four years in a row. She then worked at Random House until she retired in 1998. She enjoyed arts and crafts and especially liked sending cards to her family and friends for all occasions. Surviving in addition to her husband is daughter Teresa Sue Spielman and husband Norman of Taneytown; granddaughters Michelle Boarts and husband Dave of Spokane, WA., Brandi Gragg of Bel Air, MD., and Lacy Spielman of Frederick, MD; great-grandchildren Kayla Ash, David and Gavin Boarts, Brooke, Brody, Brendan, and Brianna Gragg, and Zadie Kellman; sister Linda Martin of New Windsor, MD; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters Elsie Dorsey, Jean Miller, and Lucille Albright; and five brothers Fred, David, Bob, Lee, and Rosby Carr. A private graveside service will be held at Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Meadow Branch Church of the Brethren, 818 Old Taneytown Road, Westminster, MD. 21158, or to Carroll Hospice at 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD. 21157, or to the Alzheimer's Association at 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD. 21093. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 8, 2020.