Rita Sue (Carr) Little
1937 - 2020
Rita Sue (Carr) Little, age 83, of Westminster, passed away on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Dove House from complications associated with Covid-19. Born on January 4, 1937 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Marvin Lee Carr and Bernice (Catterson) Carr. She was the beloved wife of Carl R. Little, her husband of 63 years. Rita graduated from Taneytown High School with the class of 1956. She was a lifelong member of Meadow Branch Church of the Brethren where she sang in the church choir for 42 years. She enjoyed visiting the shut ins of the church, teaching bible school, and being on various committees. She worked at Taneytown Elementary School, and Leggett's Department Store where she was top salesperson four years in a row. She then worked at Random House until she retired in 1998. She enjoyed arts and crafts and especially liked sending cards to her family and friends for all occasions. Surviving in addition to her husband is daughter Teresa Sue Spielman and husband Norman of Taneytown; granddaughters Michelle Boarts and husband Dave of Spokane, WA., Brandi Gragg of Bel Air, MD., and Lacy Spielman of Frederick, MD; great-grandchildren Kayla Ash, David and Gavin Boarts, Brooke, Brody, Brendan, and Brianna Gragg, and Zadie Kellman; sister Linda Martin of New Windsor, MD; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by three sisters Elsie Dorsey, Jean Miller, and Lucille Albright; and five brothers Fred, David, Bob, Lee, and Rosby Carr. A private graveside service will be held at Meadow Branch Cemetery in Westminster. Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Meadow Branch Church of the Brethren, 818 Old Taneytown Road, Westminster, MD. 21158, or to Carroll Hospice at 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD. 21157, or to the Alzheimer's Association at 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD. 21093. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

Published in Carroll County Times on May 8, 2020.
May 9, 2020
May u RIP Aunt Rita. And God Bless ur Family. Lisa
Lisa
Family
May 8, 2020
Carl, Sue and Norm, my thoughts and prayers are with all of you. Rita was such a sweet person and was always willing to give you kind and caring words. I remember her way back in Elementary School and kept in touch with her. She will be missed by so many.
Betty Cool
Friend
May 8, 2020
So sorry to hear of Ritas passing. She was such a wonderful person to know. May she Rest In Peace now.
Linda
Friend
May 8, 2020
We are sorry to hear about Ritas passing. Our sympathy goes out to you Carl, Susie, and the rest of your family. I have lots of memories with Rita when we were at Taneytown High together. John and I have fond memories when we got together with you and Rita. We are praying for you. John and Virginia Fream
Virginia Fream
Classmate
