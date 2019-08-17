|
Robert Michael "Robb" Peters, Jr., 50, of Taneytown, died unexpectedly on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his home. Born March 13, 1969, he was the son of Robert M. Peters, Sr. and Lois (Goodermuth) Peters of Taneytown. He was the husband of the late Valerie Ann (Truman) Peters, who passed away in June of 2018. Robb worked in maintenance at the Antrim 1844 in Taneytown for several years. He previously worked with his father in the family business, B&L Heating and Air in Taneytown. He enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, playing his guitar and banjo, and listening to music. Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his son, R. Michael Peters III and girlfriend Karen Sorto of Taneytown; step-brother, Robert Ainsley and wife Kathy of Edgewood; 2 aunts, a niece, a nephew and several cousins. He is also remembered by his very good friend, Greg Feilder. A service to celebrate Robb's life will be held at a future time. The family has entrusted arrangements to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help defray final expenses may be made to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787.
Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 17, 2019