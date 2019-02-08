Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert A. Ammons. View Sign

Robert A. Ammons, 78, of Silver Run, passed away Thursday, Feb 7, at his home. He was the loving husband of Nancy L. (Yingling) Ammons to whom he was married for 50 years. Born Jan 27, 1941 in Cassville, WV, he was the son of Evelyn W. Matthews of Hanover and the late Clarence W. Ammons. Robert graduated from Baltimore Polytechnical Institute in 1959 and later graduated from Johns Hopkins University of Baltimore. He was a Safety Rep for Aetna for 18 years, later Crum & Foster and was retired from IWIF. His father, Clarence Ammons and his sister, Sandra Jean Blake predeceased him.Surviving in addition to his wife and mother, are his granddaughter Delaney Selby, his half sister Janet Thomas & husband, Dale, and his half brother David Matthews; 2 nieces and 5 nephews.Funeral Service is Monday, Feb 11, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown, with Pastor Tammy Blose of Bart's Centenary United Methodist Church, Littlestown, officiating. Viewing is Monday 10-11 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment is in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. Memorials in Robert's name may be made to American Heart Assoc – 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or American Kidney Foundation – 4810 Jonestown Rd., Suite 101, Harrisburg, PA 17109-1700. Online condolences may be shared on

34 Maple Avenue

Littlestown , PA 17340

