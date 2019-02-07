On February 4, Robert Albert May, beloved husband of the late Diane May; devoted father of David May (Cheryl), Erin May, and the late Brian May; dear brother of Pattie Sutorius.A viewing will be held February 9 at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, 1050 York Rd, from 1 PM to 6 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Days End Farm Horse Rescue, P.O. Box 309, Lisbon, MD 21765. www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
