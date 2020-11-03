Robert "Bob" A. Tomlinson, 85 of Eldersburg formerly of Berkley Springs, WV Passed Friday, October 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Jackolyn (Louderback) Tomlinson. He was born March 10, 1935 in Turtle Creek, PA the son of the late Stephen T. Tomlinson and the late Margaret (Ament) Tomlinson. Bob was an Electronics Technician for Litton Industries, and a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp. Devoted Father of Stephen R. Tomlinson and wife Cheryl of Mt. Airy, MD, Beth A. Azat and husband Jack of New Windsor, MD and Larry R. Tomlinson and wife Karen of Great Cacapon, WV. Dear brother of Tom Tomlinson of Hedgesville and the late Audrey Ferri and late Marlene Sherman. Loving grandfather of Alex, Kelly, Jason, Ben, Nick, Kyle, Eric, Brad, Samantha, Vicky and Daniel. Also survived by 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services are private due to family wishes and COVID-19 restrictions. A LIVE STREAM of the Services can be viewed Thursday, November 5, 2020 11 AM at www.burrier-queen.com
. Interment will be in Union Chapel UMC Cemetery, Berkley Springs, WV. Online Condolences at www.burrier-queen.com
